North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 365 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 752.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $93.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $90.00 target price on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $3,624,855. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. 1,921,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.68.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

