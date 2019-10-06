North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,349,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $366,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.42. 4,165,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,752,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.48.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.