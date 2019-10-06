North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Oracle by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 28,462 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,280 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 27.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 406,656 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 88,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 177,634 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,374.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 935,143 shares of company stock worth $49,307,209 in the last three months. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.14. 13,522,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,931,859. The company has a market cap of $181.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 target price on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

