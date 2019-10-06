North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 24,923 Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,923 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Points International were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Points International by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Points International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Points International by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 299,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Points International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,015,000. 54.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Points International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 23,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $11.99. Points International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.23 million for the quarter. Points International had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

