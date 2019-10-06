North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 117,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 226,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.85.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,680,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.38. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.06.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

