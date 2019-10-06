North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $438,000 Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 68.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $7,124,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,337,000 after buying an additional 440,942 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 189.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 22.6% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,269,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,335,000 after buying an additional 418,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $72.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.01.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $107,014.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,739.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.