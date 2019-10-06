North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2,378.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.64. 892,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,973. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.14. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.36 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.35.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,557 shares in the company, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,029 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.38, for a total transaction of $2,642,783.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,542 shares in the company, valued at $7,072,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,459 shares of company stock worth $9,079,802. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.