North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Shares of 4,718 Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $633,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $236,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 92.2% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 35,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. 35,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,241. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $37.21.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.0328 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

