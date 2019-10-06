Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tanker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $5.00 target price on Nordic American Tanker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,482. The company has a market capitalization of $330.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. Nordic American Tanker has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.56%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 18.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

