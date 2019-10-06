Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bitauto by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bitauto by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Bitauto by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bitauto by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BITA stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.74. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.34.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bitauto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.
