Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Bitauto by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Bitauto in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bitauto by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Bitauto by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bitauto by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BITA stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.74. Bitauto Hldg Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $406.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. Bitauto had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bitauto Hldg Ltd will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Bitauto from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bitauto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

