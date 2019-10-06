Nomura Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $38.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective boosted by Nomura from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on MGM Resorts International and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a negative rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.09.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE MGM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,678,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $75,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 161,951 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 101,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 252,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.