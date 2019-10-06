NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,533.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $365,987.00 and $3,533.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010068 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000085 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000246 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 605,360,905 coins and its circulating supply is 420,360,905 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

