Noir (NOR) Price Down 34.4% Over Last Week

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last week, Noir has traded 34.4% lower against the US dollar. Noir has a market cap of $178,727.00 and $3.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,157,467 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

