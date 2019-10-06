Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NextEra Energy Partners’ focus on high-quality domestic renewable assets is expected to be accretive to its long-term goal. Its financial strength will provide assistance to the company in completing capital projects and making accretive acquisitions from NextEra Energy Resources, which further expanded its capability to produce clean energy from renewable sources. The partnership’s units have outperformed the industry in the past six months. However, the partnership’s prospects could be adversely impacted by natural gas price fluctuation, as it can lower the demand for new pipeline projects. Stringent rules, and dependence on a limited group of customers to generate earnings are headwinds. Fluctuating weather conditions at times lower power productions from renewable sources.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.50.

NEP traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.58. 1,416,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,617. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.21 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 394.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,587 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

