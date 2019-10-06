Nexo (NEXO) Trading 13.8% Higher This Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Nexo has a market capitalization of $50.35 million and $6.72 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00001125 BTC on exchanges including Bitbns, Fatbtc, Allbit and YoBit. During the last week, Nexo has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo’s launch date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Allbit, HitBTC, Bitbns, Hotbit, Fatbtc, DDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

