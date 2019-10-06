NEO Price Hits $7.36 on Exchanges (NEO)

NEO (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. NEO has a total market capitalization of $519.14 million and approximately $221.77 million worth of NEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEO coin can currently be bought for $7.36 or 0.00091329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Switcheo Network, Liquid and ZB.COM. In the last seven days, NEO has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00191789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.74 or 0.01026767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00027192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00022704 BTC.

NEO Coin Profile

NEO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. NEO’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NEO is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NEO’s official website is neo.org

NEO Coin Trading

NEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, Coinsuper, OKEx, Bibox, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, BigONE, Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinnest, COSS, Bitbns, Coinrail, HitBTC, BCEX, Huobi, BitMart, ZB.COM, DragonEX, Ovis, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Cobinhood, Liquid, Allcoin, Gate.io, Exrates, Bitfinex, CoinEx, TDAX, CoinBene, BitForex, Kucoin, Bitinka, Tidebit, LBank and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

