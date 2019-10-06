Nectar Price Tops $0.0688 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Nectar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0688 or 0.00000853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $24.68 and $51.55. Nectar has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $45,340.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nectar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00033537 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00072302 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001567 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00128012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,049.21 or 0.99811095 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003380 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

NEC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar's total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar's official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

