Natixis Trims Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Natixis lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,357 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 146,607 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 242.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 713 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.94. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

