Natixis Takes $4.48 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Natixis bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 234,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,819.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.39. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $22.56.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.73%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

