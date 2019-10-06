Natixis Raises Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Natixis grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYR. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,003,313.8% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,759,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,749,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,844.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,931,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,463 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3,254.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 667,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 647,157 shares during the period. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 173.4% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 299,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,154,000 after acquiring an additional 190,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 655.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.18. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $94.20.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.6639 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

