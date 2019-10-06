Natixis Decreases Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Natixis cut its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,831,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,499,000 after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 954,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,945,000 after acquiring an additional 229,987 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $102,187,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.8% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 635,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,235,000 after acquiring an additional 51,384 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $184.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.45.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $49,361.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

