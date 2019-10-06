Nasdacoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $318,501.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $318,501.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nasdacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 89.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000220 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 20,684,882 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io . Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

