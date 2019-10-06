Nano Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.76 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00009039 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, Nanex, Koinex and Binance. Nano has a market cap of $96.21 million and $2.76 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,008.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.02161779 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $222.98 or 0.02791174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00689577 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00695118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00057029 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.20 or 0.00453145 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012650 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Koinex, RightBTC, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Binance, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Bitinka, CoinEx, Mercatox, Gate.io, Coindeal and Nanex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

