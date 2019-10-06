Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $792.11 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $792.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $831.00 million and the lowest is $764.00 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $778.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $771.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.17 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $3.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.

NBR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. 14,658,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,835,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $6.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Nabors Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.17%.

In other news, Director Tanya S. Beder purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,834.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 63.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $362,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 274,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 311,331 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 20,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

