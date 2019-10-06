MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MYR Group Inc. is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electrical infrastructure market throughout the United States and Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers generally throughout the western and northeastern United States and western Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of MYR Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of MYRG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.51. 36,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $493.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $448.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in MYR Group by 126.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MYR Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $8,080,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MYR Group by 94.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 34,967 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

