MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. MVL has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $154,157.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptology, IDCM and CoinBene. During the last week, MVL has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00038198 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.18 or 0.05466969 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001094 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

Buying and Selling MVL

MVL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, UEX, IDCM, Cashierest and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.