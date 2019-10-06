Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $23.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $19.39. 4,266,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,503. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mosaic will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mosaic news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at $455,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 207.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 169.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1,452.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

