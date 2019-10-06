Morgan Stanley Trims M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Target Price to $172.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MTB. Macquarie set a $158.00 price objective on M&T Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered M&T Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.69.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

NYSE MTB traded up $2.99 on Thursday, reaching $154.05. 515,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,386. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.78 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.10%.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total transaction of $167,263.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,966.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Farrell II sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total value of $502,927.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,996.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $770,668. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 290,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,618,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 222.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.