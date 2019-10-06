Morgan Stanley Cuts GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target to $4.50

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of GoPro to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $6.00 price objective on GoPro and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.83.

GoPro stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,063,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,041,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. GoPro has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $640.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.86.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $292.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GoPro by 224.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 49,410 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,517,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 46,987 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in GoPro by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,603,000 after buying an additional 4,100,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

