Morgan Stanley Cuts Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $32.00

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OZK. Stephens set a $34.00 target price on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank Ozk from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank Ozk presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Get Bank Ozk alerts:

OZK stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,225. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. Bank Ozk has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $251.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.45 million. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 32.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,006.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Ozk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Ozk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.