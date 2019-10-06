Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of MNR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.47. 210,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,638. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.69. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares in the company, valued at $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 24,886 shares of company stock worth $338,081. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

