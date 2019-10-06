Monkey Project (MONK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $45.00

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Monkey Project has a market cap of $172,001.00 and $45.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monkey Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000933 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 128.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 7,691,820 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

