Monarch Price Reaches $0.0050 (MT)

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Monarch token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a market cap of $120,623.00 and $135,343.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monarch has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012642 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00191943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $82.43 or 0.01031845 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00027624 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00090087 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Monarch Token Profile

Monarch was first traded on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,323,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom . The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken . The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

