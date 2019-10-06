Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. MKM Partners started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a sell rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Molson Coors Brewing from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.60.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,046. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.55.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.13). Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is 45.24%.

In other news, VP Brian Tabolt sold 1,825 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $103,915.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,218 shares in the company, valued at $354,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 131.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

