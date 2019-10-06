Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. This includes heat exchangers for cooling all types of engines, transmissions, auxiliary hydraulic equipment, air conditioning components used in cars, trucks, farm and construction machinery and equipment, and heating and cooling equipment for residential and commercial building HVAC (heating, ventilating, air conditioning and refrigeration equipment). “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.83.

MOD stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.33. The company had a trading volume of 256,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,705. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $522.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.17. Modine Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.67.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

