Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mesoblast Limited is a global leader in developing innovative cell-based medicines. The Company has leveraged its proprietary technology platform, which is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells, to establish a broad portfolio of late-stage product candidates. Mesoblast’s allogeneic, ‘off-the-shelf’ cell product candidates target advanced stages of diseases with high, unmet medical needs including cardiovascular conditions, orthopedic disorders, immunologic and inflammatory disorders and oncologic/hematologic conditions. “

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MESO. Chardan Capital set a $6.00 price objective on Mesoblast and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $23.00 target price on Mesoblast and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of MESO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 111,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,996. The company has a market capitalization of $662.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. Mesoblast has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $8.15.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 536.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesoblast stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Mesoblast worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.