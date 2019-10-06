Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercury General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

MCY traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.10. The stock had a trading volume of 149,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,068. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.25. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $47.96 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.10.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.34 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury General will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 139.44%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $73,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1,629.3% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 22.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.31% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

