MediBloc [QRC20] (MED) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

MediBloc [QRC20] (CURRENCY:MED) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. In the last week, MediBloc [QRC20] has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC20] token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. MediBloc [QRC20] has a market capitalization of $9.94 million and approximately $3,970.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,062.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.66 or 0.02168894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.24 or 0.02772090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00698098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00696850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00057072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00456725 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012467 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC20] Profile

MED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC20]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC20] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC20] is medium.com/@MediBloc . MediBloc [QRC20]’s official website is medibloc.org/en

MediBloc [QRC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC20] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC20] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

