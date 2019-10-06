Max Property Group (MPG) One Day Volume Hits $90,893.00

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $655,378.00 and $90,893.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000412 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005488 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000621 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (CRYPTO:MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.