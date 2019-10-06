Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TUSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.58.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

NASDAQ TUSK traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $2.13. 378,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,114. The firm has a market cap of $100.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.19. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $181.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.78 million. Mammoth Energy Services had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,032.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 182,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 166,409 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 462,224 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 267.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 53,841 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.