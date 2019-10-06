MaidSafeCoin Price Tops $0.15 (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (CURRENCY:MAID) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 6th. MaidSafeCoin has a market cap of $68.77 million and approximately $308,614.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001901 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. Over the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MaidSafeCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00191879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.01031878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027842 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00090269 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MaidSafeCoin Token Profile

MaidSafeCoin’s launch date was June 12th, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is maidsafe.net . MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org . MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

MaidSafeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MaidSafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MaidSafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MaidSafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.