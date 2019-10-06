LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

LVMUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.00.

LVMUY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. 85,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,486. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a market cap of $193.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury products company. The company operates through Wines and Spirits; Fashion and Leather Goods; Perfumes and Cosmetics; Watches and Jewelry; Selective Retailing; and Other Activities business groups. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, Château Cheval Blanc, Château d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom Pérignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, Moët & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

