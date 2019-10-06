Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.
LL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,886. The stock has a market cap of $262.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.50.
In other news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves acquired 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.
About Lumber Liquidators
Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.
