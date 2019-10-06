Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Get Lumber Liquidators alerts:

LL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,886. The stock has a market cap of $262.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Lumber Liquidators has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $14.50.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Knowles acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,017.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. Reeves acquired 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,329.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Article: Understanding Analyst Ratings



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.