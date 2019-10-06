LRM Coin (LRM) Market Cap Hits $2,303.00

LRM Coin (CURRENCY:LRM) traded up 41.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One LRM Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex, Escodex and STEX. During the last seven days, LRM Coin has traded up 30.6% against the dollar. LRM Coin has a total market capitalization of $2,303.00 and $4.00 worth of LRM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00191620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.18 or 0.01027610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00027569 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00090123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LRM Coin’s total supply is 9,949,308 coins. LRM Coin’s official Twitter account is @lrmcoin . The official website for LRM Coin is lrmcoin.com

LRM Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, STEX, Escodex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LRM Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LRM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LRM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

