Loki Price Down 9.4% Over Last 7 Days (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market capitalization of $12.14 million and $46,913.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,067.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $174.51 or 0.02165249 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.43 or 0.02772253 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00692877 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.92 or 0.00693831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00057128 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00456807 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 43,174,420 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

