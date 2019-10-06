LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price objective on shares of LogMeIn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of LOGM stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.01. 389,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,327. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.09. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $96.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. LogMeIn had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $313.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at $148,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 21.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,057,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,592,000 after purchasing an additional 363,552 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 29.8% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 12,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 41.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 57,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the period. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 48.1% in the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,180,000 after purchasing an additional 71,350 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the second quarter worth $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

