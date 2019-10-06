LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LKQ. Raymond James cut shares of LKQ from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of LKQ and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LKQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

LKQ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.51. 1,026,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,647. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other LKQ news, EVP John S. Quinn sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $289,895.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,886,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in LKQ by 33.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in LKQ by 1.1% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 38,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in LKQ by 3.9% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in LKQ by 2.6% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in LKQ by 3.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

