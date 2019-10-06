Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.83.

NASDAQ:LFUS traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $179.15. 88,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,367. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.73. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 57.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Littelfuse by 17.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 273.0% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

