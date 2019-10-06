LiteDoge (LDOGE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 67.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $168,987.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiteDoge has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,526.67 or 2.20055371 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 99% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00075884 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000423 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000875 BTC.

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,416,215,492 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

