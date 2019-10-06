Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 11.6% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $10.05 million and $89,506.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox, SouthXchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.02 or 0.02246364 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000130 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 645,432,332 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, Exrates, Braziliex, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.